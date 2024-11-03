BMO Capital Markets Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $211.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.94. American Tower has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,705,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,206,000 after purchasing an additional 302,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,571,000 after buying an additional 464,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,630,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,868,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.