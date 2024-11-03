BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Underperform Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their underperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $76.33.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after buying an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after buying an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,833,000 after buying an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after purchasing an additional 490,680 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.