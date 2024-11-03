Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,350.00 to $5,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,680.18.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,749.11 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,756.39 and a 1 year high of $4,856.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,136.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,883.88. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $77.94 by $5.95. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 177.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Booking by 4.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

