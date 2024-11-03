Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) is Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.28. 816,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.88. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $122.59 and a 52-week high of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.