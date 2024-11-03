Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.3 billion-$47.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.8 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,894,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.