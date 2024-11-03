British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68). Approximately 39,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 55,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.69).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.09. The company has a market capitalization of £122.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,783.33 and a beta of -0.01.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. British Smaller Companies VCT2’s payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

