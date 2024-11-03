Brooklyn FI LLC Buys 575 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,013 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

