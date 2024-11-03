BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 2,020 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 184,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. 3,325,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.