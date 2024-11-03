BSW Wealth Partners Has $680,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.80. 2,852,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,052. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

