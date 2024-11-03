BSW Wealth Partners Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,474. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock worth $2,939,955 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $10.42 on Friday, hitting $943.41. 985,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,707. The firm has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $896.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $804.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.48 and a 52 week high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

