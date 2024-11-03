BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4,241.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 54.6% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4,294.3% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $4,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.5 %

QCOM stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,498,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,771. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $114.45 and a one year high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average of $181.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

