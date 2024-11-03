BSW Wealth Partners Sells 96,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 98.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 9.5 %

LUMN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 20,335,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,324,472. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lumen Technologies

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.