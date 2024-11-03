Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE BY opened at $26.75 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,508.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $326,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,508.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela C. Stewart purchased 3,850 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,672.64. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

