Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.790-6.830 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CPT traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

