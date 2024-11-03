Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $155.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MIDD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

MIDD opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $942.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1,246.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Middleby by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

