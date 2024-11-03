Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.48 and last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 182553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.15. The firm has a market cap of C$621.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

