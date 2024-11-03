CannabisCoin Price Up 1% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $210,931.39 and approximately $1.31 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,266.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00495737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00098222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00229744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00068897 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00019916 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 333,303,570 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

