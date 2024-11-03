Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Acushnet makes up about 1.0% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Acushnet by 3.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $71,250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,412,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,398,287.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.66%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

