Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kadant by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 31,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Price Performance

KAI stock traded up $10.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.38. 72,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.86. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.83 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kadant

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.