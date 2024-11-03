Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $339,000 in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,217,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after acquiring an additional 464,289 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,830.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNET. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TNET traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 417,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,210. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $134.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.19.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.