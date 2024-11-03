Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $976,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Stericycle accounts for about 1.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 5,241,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,216. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.