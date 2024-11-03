Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Hess comprises 4.3% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 47.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 2.4 %

HES stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.75. 2,542,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

