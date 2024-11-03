Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Yum China were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Yum China by 56.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Yum China Stock Up 2.2 %

YUMC stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

