Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,030 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 184.5% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 527.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

QCOM opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

