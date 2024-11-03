Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $263,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ASML were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KP Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 66.7% in the second quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ASML by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in ASML by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 97,001.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,665,000 after buying an additional 113,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

ASML stock opened at $674.73 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $627.09 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $793.52 and its 200-day moving average is $897.07. The firm has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

