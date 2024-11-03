Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 301,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,928,000 after buying an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

