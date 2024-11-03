Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

NYSE OGS opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $74.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

