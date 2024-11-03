Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,467,000 after acquiring an additional 883,726 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,316,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,348,000 after acquiring an additional 103,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 401,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,474,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CGUS opened at $34.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

