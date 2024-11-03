Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $339,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $422.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $259.74 and a 52 week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

