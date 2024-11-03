Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 111.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 19.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.54. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 181.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

