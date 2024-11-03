Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

