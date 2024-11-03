Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after buying an additional 405,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,449,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,551,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,112,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,647,000 after buying an additional 218,746 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Linde by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,993,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,908,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,953,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,730,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $457.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.87 and its 200 day moving average is $451.86. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $385.12 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Linde’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

