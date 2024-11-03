Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,250,000 after purchasing an additional 897,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

