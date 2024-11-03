Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,152,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.40 and its 200 day moving average is $351.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.