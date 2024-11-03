Catizen Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $75.50 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $75.50 million and approximately $43.05 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,223.71 or 1.00738610 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,893.33 or 1.00250781 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,775,770 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 279,775,770 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.29897246 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $35,829,800.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

