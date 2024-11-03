Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Has $911,000 Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 592.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $408,000.

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

