Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 70,654 Shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,654 shares during the period. Principal Active High Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned 2.06% of Principal Active High Yield ETF worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 766,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 524,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $10,831,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $4,898,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA YLD opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $20.41.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

