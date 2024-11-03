Celestia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $634.10 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00006568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $634.10 million and $151.34 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,080,852,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,080,639,123.287385 with 402,017,162.629846 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.75481087 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $117,316,549.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

