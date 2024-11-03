Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $10.82 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 496,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,745 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 38,195 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.85%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

