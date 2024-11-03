Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $13,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

