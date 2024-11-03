Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of PotlatchDeltic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.6 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCH

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.