Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $73.93 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

