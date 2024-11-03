Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.41 ($0.03). 7,627,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 8,200,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Chariot Trading Down 15.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George F. Canjar acquired 595,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($54,048.15). Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas, Transactional Power, and Green Hydrogen segments. It holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

