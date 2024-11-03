Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAKE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The business had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after buying an additional 223,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 819,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 530,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.