Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Posts Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

