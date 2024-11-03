Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

