Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,399,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEHP opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.