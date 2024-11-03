Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,513,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.40 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

