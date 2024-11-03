Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after acquiring an additional 129,479 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.