Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 10,874 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after buying an additional 1,433,941 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,515,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $41.41 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.